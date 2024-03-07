Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,915 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

