Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $648,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Kohl’s



Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS).

