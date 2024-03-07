QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $173.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.