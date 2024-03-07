QUASA 1-Day Volume Reaches $177.21 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $91,600.80 and approximately $177.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00023451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.59 or 0.99917800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00153296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144267 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $159.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

