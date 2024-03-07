Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.25) on Thursday. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 107.90 ($1.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,288.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

