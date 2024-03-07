Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 64,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,110,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,255,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,009. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

