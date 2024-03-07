Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,961 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 10,257,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,777,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $280.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

