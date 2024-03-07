Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 94,486 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 9,539,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,328,717. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.