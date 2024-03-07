Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,646 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 2,643,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.