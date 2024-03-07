Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,342 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $50,178,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $6,787,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.4 %

LI traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 3,866,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,808. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

