Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in ING Groep by 59.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 1,164,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

About ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

