Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.39. 450,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

