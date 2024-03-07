Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 1,390,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

