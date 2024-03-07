Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $585.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,312. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

