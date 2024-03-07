Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

MRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 1,641,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.