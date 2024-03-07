Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,084,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.67. 1,423,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,180. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

