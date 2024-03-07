Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 125,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

