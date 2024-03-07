Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. KGH Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 38.6% during the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 174.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 203.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 471,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,948. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

