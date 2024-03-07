Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.