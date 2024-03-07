ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $118.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00127335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

