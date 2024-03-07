Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

RF stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

