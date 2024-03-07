Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

