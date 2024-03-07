Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

3/2/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/23/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.47. 639,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

