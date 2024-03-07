Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):
- 3/2/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 2/23/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2024 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Splunk Price Performance
SPLK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.47. 639,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.
