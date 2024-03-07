Reviewing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $162.57 million 9.68 -$203.10 million N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $175.22 million 3.84 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -12.44

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerson and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 0 2 0 2.33 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.60%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Hammerson on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

