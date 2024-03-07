Ring Energy (REI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

