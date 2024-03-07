Rio Tinto Group Plans Final Dividend of $3.93 (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.928 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Rio Tinto Group
