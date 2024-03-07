Rio Tinto Group Plans Final Dividend of $3.93 (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.928 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

