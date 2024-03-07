Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

TGT traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

