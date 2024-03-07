Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,278. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

