Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 279 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 8.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,452. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The company has a market capitalization of $434.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

