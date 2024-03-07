Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 40 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock worth $557,736,779. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $14.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,885. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.82 and a 1 year high of $511.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.