Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 5 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $5.28 on Thursday, reaching $2,684.86. 34,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,455.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,174.25. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,502.25 and a 12 month high of $2,733.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

