Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,595. The firm has a market cap of $375.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.34 and a 200-day moving average of $329.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

