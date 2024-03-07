Robert W. Baird Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $77.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

