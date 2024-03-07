Rocket Pool Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $701.07 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $701.07 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $34.81 or 0.00051796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,141,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,141,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

