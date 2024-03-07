Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $183,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $540.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.