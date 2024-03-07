Roth Capital Comments on Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

