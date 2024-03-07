Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

