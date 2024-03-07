Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 27,547 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $67,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

