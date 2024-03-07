Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,665 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $71,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

