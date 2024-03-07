Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $981.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $849.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $993.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

