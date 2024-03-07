Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $53,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $540.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

