Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $58.15 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Saia worth $58,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,303,000.

Saia stock opened at $605.92 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.70.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.39.

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

