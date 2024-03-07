Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 327,259 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,690,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

