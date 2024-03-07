Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Down 35.4 %
NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
