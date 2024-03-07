SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
