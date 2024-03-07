SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 66.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

