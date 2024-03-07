SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 137,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,584. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

