SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 137,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,584. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
