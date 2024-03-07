SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $216.97 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

