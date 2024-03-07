Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

