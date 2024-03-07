Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 131,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Globant by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $209.83 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.