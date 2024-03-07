Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $77,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

